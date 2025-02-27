Gregg Popovich reportedly tells Spurs players he will not return this season after suffering stroke

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on while playing the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly spoke to his players on Thursday and informed them that he will not return this season, according to Chris Haynes.

Popovich has been away from the team since November after suffering a mild stroke. He's expected to make a full recovery but his future coaching the team remains uncertain.

Updates on Popovich's condition have been sporadic at best. He didn't release a personal statement until December, and Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said last month he was "attacking" his rehab. At no point has a timetable been laid out.

At 76 years old and in his 29th season as the Spurs’ head coach, Popovich is both the oldest and longest-tenured head coach in the NBA. He is the NBA's all-time wins leader among coaches, a five-time NBA champion, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2023. He already has one of the most decorated résumés of any coach in history, but many are hoping to see if he can build another contender with Wembanyama and recent trade acquisition De'Aaron Fox.

With Popovich out, his assistant Mitch Johnson was catapulted into interim head coaching duties and has so far drawn strong reviews. At 38 years old, it's conceivable he has established himself as Popovich's successor whenever that's needed, though it's clear nothing is certain here.

