Greg Olsen wins Emmy for best analyst right before getting replaced by Tom Brady

Tom Brady can objectively say he's replacing the best in the business.

Greg Olsen, whom Brady is replacing as Fox Sports' top NFL color commentator next season, took home the Sports Emmy for outstanding personality, event analyst on Tuesday despite his impending demotion. Olsen is expected to join Fox's No. 2 team with Joe Davis after two years with Kevin Burkhardt on the top team.

In one of the more awkward posts you'll ever seen from a sports media public relations account, Fox "proudly" congratulated Olsen on the honor.

Olsen beat out fellow nominees Troy Aikman, Cris Collinsworth, Bill Raftery, John Smoltz and Tom Verducci. It is the second Emmy of his career, after winning outstanding personality — emerging on-air talent last year.

The former Pro Bowl tight end acknowledged the awkward situation in his acceptance speech, hinting he wasn't quite sure what the future holds for him:

"I think there's a lot of people wondering what I'm going to say right now. Coming into tonight, people ask me, they say 'What's your biggest threat to your future in the business?' and everyone's like 'Brady and this.' I think it's Andy from 'Toy Story.' I think if he gets in Collinsworth, Aikman, we're dead.

"This is super cool. I don't know what the future holds. All I know is I love talking football. I love talking ball. I love studying it. I love seeing where the game is going. Wherever that takes me, whatever level that is, I'm more committed to the game of football now."

Olsen saw a sudden, unexpected rise in 2022, when ESPN poached the top Fox duo of Aikman and Joe Buck. It was never Fox's plan for Olsen to take the reins after only one season in the booth alongside Burkhardt, and the network acted as such when it signed Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract to become its new Aikman once he was done playing.

In the two seasons between Brady's deal and the expected start of his broadcasting career, Olsen earned strong reviews, including in Super Bowl LVII. Brady didn't deny the talent of the man he's replacing earlier this year.

Olsen's acceptance speech indicates he will be interested if a top analyst job opens up elsewhere, though there aren't a ton of openings these days with Brady on Fox, Aikman on ESPN, Collinsworth on NBC and Tony Romo on CBS.