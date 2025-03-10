Giants reportedly get DT Roy Robertson-Harris

Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Roy Robertson-Harris #98 of the Seattle Seahawkswarms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The New York Giants are bringing in a veteran defensive lineman, striking a two-year, $10 million deal with Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week.

undefined
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!