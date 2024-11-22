Giants release Daniel Jones, Browns win in snow & who can you REALLY trust to win the AFC? | Inside Coverage

After relegating him to QB4, the New York Giants officially release Daniel Jones. Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab ask what went wrong in the ‘Daniel Jones era’ and look ahead to where he might be able to still land on his feet elsewhere in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in the snow during Thursday Night Football. The Steelers showed they might not be the postseason contenders we imagined in this game where their offensive star George Pickens was almost nowhere to be seen. All the Browns' problems seem to lie with their quarterback, but would getting a new QB in the 2025 NFL Draft truly get them back to winning ways?

Fitz, Frank, and Charles look ahead to next season for Aaron Rodgers. If he’s not retired or with the New York Jets, where could the veteran QB realistically go? Plus, the trio look at two other QB contracts worth keeping an eye on in the second half of the season with Brock Purdy’s new deal with the San Francisco 49ers and if the Steelers will extend Russell Wilson.

The three then ask which teams they really, truly trust to win either the AFC or NFC. Can the Steelers be trusted to win the AFC after a loss to a Browns team with nothing to lose? And is there anyone in the NFC who can threaten the Detroit Lions?

(0:26) Giants release Daniel Jones

(8:21) Steelers @ Browns recap

(33:49) Where could Rodgers go next season?

(43:01) QB contracts worth watching: Russell Wilson

(46:23) QB contracts worth watching: Brock Purdy

(56:01) Who do you trust to win the AFC?

(1:05:08) Who do you trust to win the NFC?

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

