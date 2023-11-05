Giants QB Daniel Jones goes down with non-contact injury, replaced by Tommy DeVito

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' return from injury didn't last long until he suffered another injury.

Jones was dropping back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter when he just fell. He got up slowly, then took a knee to allow the trainers to come on the field and look at him. Jones had been sacked the previous play.

It looks like Giants QB Daniel Jones is injured. His knee gave out and he went down holding it. pic.twitter.com/7WlmKJ0CZv — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 5, 2023

Tommy DeVito came into the game for the Giants after Jones went down. Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve with an injury this week. DeVito stayed in the game on the next series.

Jones was making his return to the lineup after missing three games due to a neck injury. The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract this past offseason, despite some injury history. So far this season, they've gotten up-and-down play and multiple injuries from their investment.