Giants pack it in, Will Levis balls & more Week 8 takeaways with Bill Barnwell | Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign.

Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.

1:30 - New York Giants trade Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks

8:20 - Atlanta Falcons trade for Philadelphia Eagles' Kentavius Street

18:40 - The New York Giants vs. New York Jets game was a disaster

30:00 - Sam Howell miraculously only took one sack on Sunday

32:15 - What's wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs offense?

38:15 - What Will Levis' stellar debut means for the Tennessee Titans

41:40 - What Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers taught us about both quarterbacks

50:30 - What's next for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings?

56:15 - Could Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown win MVP?

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."