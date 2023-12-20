Georgia flips 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Florida State to cap off No. 1 recruiting class

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs Alabama ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: A Georgia Bulldogs football helmet sits on the sideline during the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 02, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia scored a win against Florida State more than a week before the Orange Bowl kicks off.

The Bulldogs were able to secure a commitment from five-star safety KJ Bolden on Wednesday. Bolden, a native of Buford, Georgia, had been committed to the Seminoles since August.

Bolden was anticipated to be the highest-ranked member of Florida State’s class. He’s the No. 12 overall recruit according to Rivals and the top safety in the country. Among defensive backs, only cornerback Ellis Robinson is ranked above Bolden. And Robinson is also going to Georgia.

Bolden's flip is the cap to yet another fantastic recruiting class for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Georgia has the No. 1 class in the country according to Rivals and has three five-star recruits. All three play defense. In addition to Bolden and Robison, Georgia signed LB Justin Williams. He's the top linebacker in the country and the No. 11 prospect in the class of 2024.

Overall, Georgia signed three of the top 12 players in the country and 20 of its 28 commitments are four-star recruits. After losing QB Brock Vandagriff to the transfer portal earlier this month, Georgia signed four-star QB Ryan Pugilisi. He's the No. 2 player in the state of Connecticut and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country.

The Bulldogs face off against the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 after both teams missed out on the playoff despite being in position to make the four-team field ahead of conference championship weekend. Georgia fell five spots to No. 6 after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game while Florida State got leapfrogged for the No. 4 spot by the Crimson Tide despite beating Louisville in the ACC title game.

Without Bolden, Florida State's class ranks ninth in the country and includes just one five-star recruit in Armondo Blount. The Miami-area native is set to sign at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday and recently took a visit to Miami.