George Pickens started fighting Browns CB as game ended, had to be restrained

Newsmaker Names Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens speaks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 18-16. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a tough loss on Thursday night, and George Pickens wasn't ready to stop fighting just because the clock had run out.

On a Hail Mary attempt, Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was covering Pickens and the action continued through the back of the end zone as the ball was being batted down, which ended the game. As the ball was still in the air, Pickens had grabbed Newsome and was pulling him through the end zone. The two players started to fight outside the back of the end zone.

Amazon Prime Video showed Pickens being restrained shortly after that as other players met at midfield to trade handshakes.

It is far from the first time Pickens has had a questionable act on the field or become a distraction for the Steelers.

The Steelers have put up with a lot from Pickens, mostly because he's their best receiver. The coaches won't love seeing the film of him starting a fight as Thursday night's game ended.

