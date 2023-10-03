Geno Smith was heated with Giants over a late tackle that led to him leaving game

Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Geno Smith wasn't happy, and not just because his knee was hurting.

Smith, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was injured on a weird play against the New York Giants. He threw a pass that was batted back to him, so he caught it and took off to his left. Right as he reached the sideline Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons got to him. Then Simmons proceeded to drag him down from behind and land on his legs. Smith was in the green part of the sideline by the time he was brought down, which was very late but no flag was thrown.

Smith limped around a bit and then came straight off the sideline to go confront the Giants defense over what he thought was a dirty play.

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Smith stayed in but before the Seahawks' next series he went to the medical tent on the sideline. Drew Lock came out to play quarterback for a series with a few minutes left in the first half. Smith was shown being brought back to the locker room for X-rays at the two-minute warning before halftime.

Smith is a fiery competitor. He wasn't happy with what he thought was a late tackle, and he didn't hide his feelings on it.