Franz Wagner signs five-year, $224 million contract extension with Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner is staying in Orlando. On Friday, the German forward signed a massive five-year, $224 million contract extension that will keep him with the Orlando Magic for the near future, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal, which is a maximum rookie extension, could be worth as much as $269 million. Per Wojnarowski, Wagner is eligible to earn 30 percent of Orlando's salary cap if he's voted to the All-NBA team.

In 2023, Wagner averaged 19.7 points per game, second only to teammate Paolo Banchero, and also chipped in an average of 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Wagner has also been one of the most consistent players for the Magic in terms of games played: In three 82-game seasons in Orlando, he has missed only 15 games total, and has racked up more than 7,000 minutes of playing time. Last season, he averaged 32:28 minutes per game.

Wagner was selected by the Magic eighth overall in the 2021 draft, and quickly became a crucial starter for Orlando. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2022 after averaging 15.2 points and 30:44 minutes per game throughout the season.

Wagner joined his brother, Moritz Wagner, at the Magic. The two are one of 13 sets of brothers in the NBA, but are one of only three — along with Giannis and Thanasis Antetokoumpo and Brook and Robin Lopez, who all play for the Milwaukee Bucks — that play for the same team.

Last summer, both Wagners helped lead Germany to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with Franz earning All-Tournament Second Team honors for his efforts. The two are expected to play for Germany in Paris this summer.