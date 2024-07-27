France wins its first gold of Paris Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day One France's Antoine Dupont is tackled by Fiji's Jerry Tuwai during the rugby sevens gold medal match at the Stade de France on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Saturday July 27, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images) (Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

France has its first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The home team took gold in Rugby Sevens, handing Fiji its first-ever Olympic loss in a title game since the sport entered the Olympics in 2016.

Fiji won gold in Rio, then again in Tokyo. But here in Paris, it's France that has come out on top, hammering Fiji 28-7.

It's a reversal of a match just two days ago when the two-time defending champs beat France 19-12.

Fiji actually took the early advantage, scoring the first try and then the conversion to take a 7-0. Amazingly, that would be all. France tied the game before thee half, then took the lead just 21 seconds into the second half on a brilliant run and pass from Antoine Dupont.

Antoine DUPONT c'est le MARADONA du rugby

c'est vraiment un athlète hors norme🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/s0lM08Bmmq — ilyes une opinion et une visseuse! (@ilyesbouna2) July 27, 2024

From there, the rout was on. And when Dupont scored his first of two tries of the match to make it 19-7, the French all but secured gold.

Quelle chance de pouvoir savourer les exploits d'un génie du rugby, Antoine Dupont.

Et de ses coéquipiers. https://t.co/CunPXux5wB — Aurore THIBAULT (@AuroreJTdesJT) July 27, 2024

Moments later, the gold medals were handed out in a still packed Stade de France.

The host nation was on the board.