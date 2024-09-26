Former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer announces dementia diagnosis

Tommy Kramer 6 Jan 1990: Quarterback Tommy Kramer of the Minnesota Vikings prepares to pass the ball during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won the game 41-13. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule /Allspor (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer announced Wednesday he was diagnosed with dementia over a year ago.

A Pro Bowler in 1986, the 69-year-old Kramer said he decided to share his diagnosis after Brett Favre revealed he had Parkinson's disease during a Congressional hearing about his improper reception of welfare funds. Doctors reportedly told Kramer he had between two and 10 years of left, but a check-up after a year showed the dementia hadn't advanced.

"Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing," Kramer wrote. "Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this."

Kramer said he was grateful to the NFL for what it has given him and its attempts to protect the health of modern players, but he also criticized the dire financial circumstances many former players face while battling illnesses like his.

A Texas high school football legend and a College Football Hall of Famer at Rice, Kramer was selected 27th overall by the Vikings in the 1977 NFL Draft, making him the heir apparent to Fran Tarkenton. He ended up spending eight seasons as the starter in Minnesota, peaking in 1986 when he led the NFL in passer rating and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Kramer left the Vikings after being supplanted by Wade Wilson and retired after spending the 1990 season with the New Orleans Saints.

Tommy Kramer's full statement on dementia diagnosis

With Brett Favre announcement yesterday, I feel it's best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic.

Dr's say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn't advanced and I've been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help.

Please, no sympathy, I've lived a great life and wouldn't change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that's exactly how I'm going to battle this.

Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen. Im grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today's players. Financially I'm fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won't cover. I'm hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself.

It's still all about the fans for me, as long as I'm able, I'm going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans.

Thank you for all the support and always remember, "We're not here for a long time, we're here for a good time".