Former Oklahoma State QB Maealiuaki Smith transfers to Ole Miss

Ole Miss has added another quarterback from Oklahoma State through the transfer portal.

According to Rivals' Rebel Grove, Ole Miss has landed Maealiuaki Smith from OSU. The class of 2024 product spent one season in Stillwater and made two starts in his time with the Cowboys. Smith entered the transfer portal this spring after the Cowboys added Hauss Hejny via the transfer portal and brought back Garret Rangel and Zach Flores.

Smith, who was one of the better quarterbacks still available in the portal, was 44-of-74 passing for 489 yards and two TDs with four interceptions. Smith appeared in four games overall as he and Rangel were among three different quarterbacks who threw passes in what was a lost season for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State was 3-9 overall and 0-9 in conference play in the worst season of coach Mike Gundy’s tenure.

The former three-star recruit immediately becomes a likely candidate to back up Austin Simmons at Ole Miss. The Rebels will enter 2025 with a new QB as three-year starter Jaxson Dart was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons appeared in nine games in 2024 and was 19-of-32 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He was 5-of-6 for 64 yards against Georgia after Dart twisted his ankle early before returning in the 28-10 win.

Smith’s transfer to Ole Miss comes after former Cowboys starter Spencer Sanders joined the team for his final season of college football in 2023. Sanders, who played in 43 games over four seasons at Oklahoma State, backed up Dart two seasons ago and threw 29 passes in nine appearances.

Smith has three seasons of eligibility remaining and four if he takes a redshirt. Simmons has three seasons left after redshirting in 2023 behind Dart and Sanders. Simmons was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 10 pro-style QB in the country. Smith was the No. 25 pro-style QB in the class of 2024.

Ole Miss has now added 30 players through the transfer portal this offseason after a 10-3 season. The Rebels have the top transfer class according to Rivals' rankings in a group that includes former OSU wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.