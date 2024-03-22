Former NFL receiver Braylon Edwards says 80-year-old man he saved is out of hospital

Braylon Edwards Former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards is recognized by the stadium announcer to the crowd in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)

Braylon Edwards is happy to report "Mr. Khel" has been released from the hospital more than three weeks after he was attacked inside the Metro Detroit YMCA.

The former NFL receiver, and star for the Michigan Wolverines, was the Good Samaritan who stepped in when the 80-year-old man was being attacked inside of the facility's locker room.

For his heroic efforts, Edwards was spotlighted by the NFLPA on Friday. But he brushed aside the praise, and provided the update on the man he helped.

"Once again, I want to thank everyone for all the love, but I really was just doing the right thing," Edwards, a 2005 first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, said on social media.

Once again I want to thank everyone for all the love but I really was just doing the right thing.



Good news, Mr. Khel has been released from the hospital.



The incident occurred on the morning of March 1. As Edwards made his way to the locker room, he heard loud voices and commotion.

Eventually, the eight-year veteran, who played for four teams, said those sounds turned into those of a physical altercation, which is when he hastened his pace to intervene.

When he got into the locker room, he saw the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Malik Ali Smith, hitting Khel's head against the counter. At this point, Khel was slumped over and unconscious, and Edwards flew to get Smith off of the elderly man.

Smith fled the scene, but was quickly picked up in the surrounding area. He was arrested and has now been charged with assault with intent to murder.

"This was a vicious, senseless attack," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told Detroit's FOX2 on March 4. "I commend the witness who intervened, and we will, seek justice for this victim."