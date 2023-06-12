Former Jets K Jim Turner, member of Super Bowl III champions, dies at 82

NFL: OCT 14 Colts at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Former New York Jets Kicker Jim Turner (11) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during halftime honoring the SuperBowl III Champion New York Jets during the National Football League Game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on October 14, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Turner, a former NFL kicker who was part of the New York Jets' Super Bowl III-winning team, died Saturday, the Denver Broncos announced. He was 82 years old.

Turner reportedly died peacefully with his family by his side.

A California native, Turner played college football at Utah State as a kicker and quarterback, then joined the Jets in 1964, when they were still part of the American Football League. He remained with the team until 1970, winning his only NFL title in 1969.

He made three field goals an extra point in Super Bowl III, including a 9-yarder that set an impossible-to-break record for the shortest Super Bowl field goal (goal posts used to be aligned over the front of the end zone instead of the back).

Turner was traded to the Broncos in 1971 and proceeded to play for the team for eight years. He reached another Super Bowl, losing Super Bowl XII to the Dallas Cowboys, along with two other playoff appearances. He retired as the second-leading scorer in NFL history with 1,439 points and currently sits at No. 31 on the all-time list.

We're deeply saddened by the passing of #BroncosROF K Jim Turner.



Retiring as the second-leading scorer in NFL history, Jim was instrumental in helping establish our winning tradition as a key member of our first Super Bowl team.



Our hearts go out to the entire Turner family. pic.twitter.com/P3Sq9w5Wh4 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 12, 2023

Turner made two Pro Bowls in his career and is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame, as well as the Utah State Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 304 field goals made in 488 attempts (62.3%) and 521 of 543 extra points made.

After his playing career, the Broncos noted Turner was active with the National Football Federation on its "Play It Smart" campaign, which used to sports help at-risk kids at nearly 150 U.S. schools. He also worked as a commentator for NBC Sports and as a talk show host for Denver's KNUS and KOA radio.

Turner is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Kay, his daughters Lisa, Chris and Alison and eight grandchildren.