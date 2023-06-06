Flip the script series: Who's this year's Broncos? (All hype, major disappointment)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Remember how much hype the Denver Broncos had going into the 2022 NFL season? Well, we all remember how much of a disaster it ended up being. So who will be 'This year's Broncos'?

In our second installment of our summer 'Flip the script' series, Yahoo's Frank Schwab joins Matt Harmon to discuss the candidates for this year's title as the team that will be the biggest disappointment of the season.

Harmon and Schwab identify eight teams as candidates for the title and discuss worst case scenarios for each of them before picking three finalists.

Both end up with a different selection only for Producer Collin to break the tie and pick a team that's sure to stir up some controversy on Twitter.

2:10 - Flip the script series: Who's this year's Broncos?

2:42 - Remembering the hype and disaster of the 2022 Broncos

06:44 - Three warning signs of a disappointing season about to take place

12:30 - Identifying the candidates for this year

13:15 - Candidate: Jacksonville Jaguars

19:37 - Candidate: New York Jets

29:50 - Candidate: Baltimore Ravens

36:14 - Candidate: Dallas Cowboys

42:52 - Candidate: Detroit Lions

47:21 - Candidate: San Francisco 49ers

53:16 - Candidates: Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns

56:20 - The finalists

1:02:58 - The pick for 'This year's Broncos'

