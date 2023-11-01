First College Football Playoff Rankings, Brian Ferentz out at Iowa & Dabo Swinney fires back

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.

Ohio State comes in at the top spot in the first edition of 2023 CFP rankings after a strong resume through 9 weeks. The crew debates not on if they are unworthy of the #1 ranking, but rather when Georgia will make the jump up to the top spot.

The Connor Stalions situation continues to amaze as new photos of a person resembling Stalions on the sidelines of the Central Michigan-Michigan State game have emerged. If the figure ends up proven to be Stalions attempting to steal signs, this may be one of the all-time scandals that the sport has ever seen.

Alabama and LSU are squaring off this weekend in Tuscaloosa after a hard fought battle last season. This intense matchup could sink Alabama’s playoff hopes with an LSU win, but the guys aren’t quite ready to count out Nick Saban this season, especially in big SEC matchups.

Missouri is facing off against #1 ranked Georgia this weekend, continuing a stretch of tough SEC opponents for the Bulldogs. The guys discuss Mizzou’s upside while acknowledging that in ranked matchups, Georgia tends to wake up and take command of games.

The state of Iowa continues to misbehave as the Iowa Hawkeyes announced that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not be returning to call plays next season. Amidst an incentive-laden contract that demanded 25 points per game and a very bad offensive output, the experiment has ended for Ferentz.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a fiery reaction to a caller on his radio show on Monday night. After the caller questioned Dabo’s contract in a down year, Swinney went on a 5 minute rant explaining the nature of football along with his perspective when fans react this way.

In the final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam matchup for a long time, Mike Gundy and Brian Bosworth exchanged words leading up to the game. Gundy recalls when the game used to be a true rivalry, while Bosworth is excited to send it out with a bang and meet up with Gundy ahead of their matchup on Saturday. Even though Oklahoma is leaving for the SEC, there doesn’t appear to be any love lost between the two schools.

To close out the podcast, the Santa Cruz sea otter makes her triumphant return & the People’s Court takes on a case of the hungry firefighters.

1:00 - CFP rankings reaction

9:20 - Was Connor Stalions on the sidelines for Central Michigan vs. Michigan State?

17:10 - Alabama vs. LSU preview

25:14 - Mizzou faces off against Georgia

29:36 - Brian Ferentz will not be returning to Iowa

39:40 - Dabo Swinney sounds off on his radio show

50:04 - Final Bedlam matchup between Oklahoma & Oklahoma State

59:22 - Santa Cruz sea otter has returned with company

1:02:20 - People’s Court: Hungry firefighters

