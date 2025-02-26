FBI reportedly investigating alleged extortion attempt against Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) looks toward the stands from midfield following an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

An extortion attempt against Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is currently under investigation by the FBI, his lawyers said in a statement released Tuesday.

The exact nature of the nature is unknown, but White has retained the services of TJ Grimaldi and Michelle Gervais, via ESPN's Jenna Laine, and their statement threatened against "illegal and defamatory threats and demands."

The full statement:

"The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."

White recently finished the third season of his career, in which he shared running duties with rookie Bucky Irving after being the full-time starter in 2023. He is still on his rookie deal, which pays him a total of $5.13 million, through next season.

White was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has rushed for 2.084 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. After Irving's breakout campaign in 2024 with 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, White will likely enter 2025 as the RB2 in Tampa Bay, barring a trade or other notable move.