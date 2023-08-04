Fantasy wild cards? Identifying the hardest players to rank and project in drafts

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Concluding 'Rankings Week' on the podcast we attempt to identify the hardest players to rank this draft season. To help Matt Harmon with the assignment Fantasy Points Scott Barrett joins the pod.

Before diving into the meat of the show, Harmon and Barrett discuss the latest drama with Baltimore Ravens RB JK Dobbins and if it's time to avoid the running back early in drafts this month. The two then debate what draft strategy is best for building the optimal team. Barrett makes the case for upside winning champions and provides examples of potential deep sleepers that can win your league.

The two then go back and forth debating which players this season are the hardest to project and rank. Both agree the Green Bay Packers offense without Jordan Love could be the biggest 'boom or bust' fantasy ecosystems in the league.

The two then end the podcast agreeing on one WR and TE that could be league winners that you can get later in drafts.

4:31 - What is going on with JK Dobbins in Baltimore?

7:49 - One bell cow RB you're probably not thinking of this draft season

9:39 - Build your perfect team: Does drafting upside win championships?

17:27 - Identifying the hardest players to rank this draft season

