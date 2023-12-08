Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 14 Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 03: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after catching a touchdown pass againstthe Washington Commanders in the second half at FedExField on December 03, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Two thousand receiving yards a few weeks ago sounded like a fun story. Now, however, it looks to be a more realistic goal than ever for All-World receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill needs 519 receiving yards in the last five games of the season to achieve his lofty goal of becoming the first 2K-yard receiver in league history. If Week 13 was any indication, Hill should get it done. Week 14 offers a great opportunity to continue his onslaught against opposing defenses, as he'll taken on a Titans' secondary that has bled production to receivers all season.

[Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Check out Hill and the rest of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 14:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 14 fantasy WR leaderboard?

