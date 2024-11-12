Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their next workhorse RB in Chase Brown with Zack Moss out for the season with a neck injury. He is coming off a standout performance in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he led all running backs with 11 targets on the week, catching nine of them for 52 yards — a PPR dream, even if it didn't yield a top weekly finish; his 22.4 fantasy points earned him the RB3 finish on the week.

Fantasy managers will need another big performance from Brown in Week 11, too, with several depth options out of commission on a bye, including RBs James Conner, Chuba Hubbard and Tyrone Tracy Jr. missing, among others. The good news is that the Bengals' poor defense should yield some potential pinball scoring, which could be a huge plus for Brown's receiving prospects.

Find out just how high Chase stands in our team's Week 11 RB rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

How confidently are you starting RB Chase Brown moving forward?