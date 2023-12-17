Fantasy Football Early Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups

Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 16: Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals huddles with the team in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups — especially when we're in the playoffs. Here are two options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 16.

Jake Browning (47% rostered) and Chase Brown (20% rostered), Cincinnati Bengals

There were many folks out there who believed Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning would come crashing back to Earth in Week 15. Even with all those weapons on offense, it seemed like some regression was bound to hit after Browning delivered back-to-back 20+ fantasy-point outings against the Jaguars and Colts, respectively. The idea was that Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense would finally rain on Browning's parade.

That didn't exactly happen.

Sure, Browning's two-game 20+ point streak came to an end — but only by .04 points.

Browning passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns en route to leading the Bengals to a victory. He has been great since taking over an injured Joe Burrow. Browning is officially on the every-week streaming radar.

As mentioned, Browning has a plethora of weapons, and one of them has recently emerged as a backfield outlet.

Rookie Chase Brown has showcased some electrifying skills as both a rusher and a receiver in his past few games. While he didn't have a huge fantasy game in Week 15, his workload increased to nearly that of incumbent starter, Joe Mixon. Brown is looking like a flex option with upside, especially in PPR leagues.

Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (15% rostered)

Zamir White's Week 15 results is yet another example of why it is so important for fantasy managers to stash backup running backs during these playoff weeks. With Josh Jacobs ruled out with a leg injury, White took over the Raiders' backfield and enjoyed one of the best days of his career during an outrageous 63-21 Vegas win in Week 15.

White rushed 17 times and caught three balls for 85 total yards and a touchdown. If Jacobs has to miss more time we now know White will be a workhorse for the Raiders. He should be rostered in way more than 15% of leagues.