Fantasy Football Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 8.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts (36% rostered)

The Josh Downs hype continued in full in Week 7, as the talented rookie receiver collected five of six targets for 125 yards and a touchdown. This marks his third consecutive double-digit fantasy performance, and his 21 points in Week 7 were his highest of the season.

The Colts offense may have lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's explosiveness, but Gardner Minshew provides a safer target floor for the wideouts. That includes the rookie Downs, who's looking like the No. 2 option in the Indy passing game. Go get him.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (43% rostered)

He's back.

Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice this week, and while he's still technically on IR, the signal the team is sending us is that Murray is close to returning to game action. While the Cardinals have been competitive with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, we can likely all agree Murray brings a level of athleticism and big-play ability that hasn't been on the team this season.

And why wouldn't the Cardinals play Murray when he's ready? They're already paying him, and whether they want to show solidarity in him being their franchise, or tempt another team to trade for him, he needs to get on the field when ready. When he does get on the field (there is chatter about a Week 10 return), he could have some good matchups on deck — especially in the last two rounds of the fantasy playoffs (@ Chicago, @ Pittsburgh).

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans (41% rostered)

The rumors that the Tennessee Titans could move on from Derrick Henry are just getting louder and louder week in and week out. If that were to come to pass — or if the team just continues to increase the split in the backfield — rookie runner Tyjae Spears will become a hot commodity (if he isn't already). Spears has looked like a threat to score on the ground and the air any time he touches the ball. Forty-one percent rostership is too low for him.