Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 2

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks over to the sideline during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

To say Patrick Mahomes' 2023 Week 1 debut was underwhelming, well, it depends on your perspective. If you don't have Mahomes on your fantasy football roster, you're likely impressed with the 20.54 points he produced.

If you do have him on your fantasy roster, well, you wonder what could have been if Travis Kelce had been healthy, or if Kadarius Toney hadn't suffered one of the worst cases of butterfingers ever witnessed on primetime television.

Two hundred and twenty-six yards and two touchdowns (along with 45 yards on the ground) would be nothing to sneer at for other mere mortal quarterbacks, but for Mahomes, you're just left with a "meh" feeling.

Here's to hoping we see a vintage performance from him in Week 2 when Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For that big AFC matchup and all the others on the Week 2 slate, check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Best of luck in your Week 2 matchups!