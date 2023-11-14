Fantasy Football Week 10 Bad Beats: Russell Wilson kneel-downs & Dak delivering

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Week 10 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 10 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

Take a knee

This is from my familia league, where the bad beat happened because of Russell Wilson's final kneel down. Ouch! pic.twitter.com/ceOjFExfKZ — Jorge Martin (@jorgemartin17) November 14, 2023

The score was deadlock tied after Russell Wilson took a knee on second down. Another knee on third down turned out the lights on Monday night, and on Make Carr Great Again.

Big week, but bad beat

Actually won this one, but man 😱 pic.twitter.com/JlxPwQkmyW — The Man in Black (@maninblack63) November 14, 2023

Imagine getting big games from Geno Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Mike Evans … and losing! That Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb stack didn't just do in the Giants on Sunday — The Jeffersons got it too, and they won't be moving on up this week, but @maninblack63. As you wish.

Tyler Bass for the fantasy win

Lost on the Bass XP. Was up 13 prior to the last Denver TD drive. Rough one. pic.twitter.com/V9VVFxBsdp — Jameet K (@jsk1030) November 14, 2023

When kicker Tyler Bass scores two points on Monday Night Football, but the last one is the difference in a heartbreaker for @jsk1030. Remember, the Bills went for two on their first touchdown. At least Bills Mafia Bandwagon can take solace in a fantasy victory after a tough ending in Orchard Park. I'll hold my refrain on kickers for this one.

Three Bills, not enough

when three Buffalo players struggle but that last drive happens. pic.twitter.com/soFtA4Ns4K — Kris Schaefer 🎳 🎾 (@krisherdown) November 14, 2023

All three Bills players contributed late, with Josh Allen scoring a touchdown. But it was just not enough for @krisherdown, getting a bad beat by .06. Ouch!

When you wish for a miracle, and get something else

Loss for Will - Jacobs got to an even 100 yards rushing which gave him 1 bonus point to lead by less than one point. I was hoping for a tackle for loss so I'd get the lead back but Jacobs rips off an 8 yard run. I'm like I guess I can only hope for a fumble... Jacobs fumbles! .2 pic.twitter.com/X20bu5xToI — N. Reeder (@reedy9er) November 14, 2023

Our friend @reedy9er asked for a tackle for loss on Josh Jacobs, and got a fumble instead. Either way, bad beat for Will's Doomsday. Now imagine the craziness that had to happen so that Dustin Hopkins could get his last field goal. Every point counts.

Second chance, bad beat

Loss on that Lutz FG pic.twitter.com/gFGPeott6B — Alfredo (@NumMetrics) November 14, 2023

When you lose on that second-chance Will Lutz FG. Can we get a do-over so that the Bills don't get hit with 12 men on the field on that miss? Sorry @NumMetrics.

Back-and-forth bad beat

James Cook giving me the lead on Buffalo's final drive...then being taken out of the game just before their TD. Lost by 0.26 thanks to Tyler Bass's extra point. pic.twitter.com/BFAFgJydXt — Ryan Benbow (@RyanBenbow1) November 14, 2023

James Cook for the lead, but Tyler Bass for the bad beat. Yowzers, RyanBenbow1! Make sure to talk to the commissioner about banning kickers next season.

Double the pain

Had Buffalo defense, lost by 1 defensive yard. Also we play against the median, and our median score was 113.20. pic.twitter.com/Wt1ud0tJaT — Rishi Bhutada (@rishi_bhutada) November 14, 2023

It's a double-barreled bad beat. Usually, median scoring has many fans. Not this week for @rishi_bhutada. Just don't think about that Jacobs fumble.

This one Hurts

Not a loss but a win for me!! such a nail biter pic.twitter.com/MlpObVkwoj — Monica (@LIfeOfMoMo) November 14, 2023

That James Cook fumble must really bring the pain for the Hurts Locker. Hoping that @LIfeOfMoMo still has fingernails after that one.

Stack vs. Dak = tough loss

I have the best lost, lost to Cook with that long run. pic.twitter.com/tWMC49xAEb — Dara (@dc_206) November 14, 2023

Things were looking good for @dc_206 with the Geno Smith-Tyler Lockett stack and Noah Brown's monster day, but it was that late James Cook 42-yard run that put Huntsville's Finest back in the game. It ended up being a Cook one-yarder on his last play that delivered the MNF bad beat. Oh, yeah, Dak Prescott on the other side sure had a say in things, too.

One more yard

Not even Joshua Dobbs could save this one for @theshaunfox. Surely every Gabe Davis touch on Monday night was met with pleading for just one more yard on MNF. But at least you have the Passtronaut on your roster.