Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

There hasn't been much to like about the Chicago Bears' passing game in the 2024 season despite the influx of talent with the additions of Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, and former OC Shane Waldron was no small part of it. Since his departure, things have generally looked up for Caleb Williams and the passing game, and Week 13 was a big step forward in that. The plus for fantasy football managers? Bears WRs are finally scoring fantasy points.

Odunze hasn't seen quite as much of the action, but it does appear that DJ Moore and Allen are starting to jive, and they're finally seeing the target volume to make them worth a potential weekly start in the right matchup. Allen walked away with two touchdowns in Week 13, while Moore led all players in the league with 16 targets, going 8-97-1 with plenty of room for improvements along the way.

Find out where each of the Bears WRs landed in our team's Week 14 half-PPR WR rankings:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 14?