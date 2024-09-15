Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 15: Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 3.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (6% rostered)

Johnston has become so much of a punchline around the fantasy community that you might forget he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Plagued by drops and other miscues his rookie year, many folks had pretty much written off the young receiver already.

Looks like Johnston isn't writing back, though.

The Chargers defeated the Panthers 26-3 in Week 2, with J.K. Dobbins leading the way on the ground (finishing with 131 rushing yards) and Johnston through the air. The Chargers probably could've ran their way to a victory in this game, but it's very intriguing to see Johnston lead the team in both targets (6) and yards (51). The two touchdowns were the icing on the cake.

This will definitely be a ground-and-pound team, but the Chargers eventually will have to go to the pass. A wide receiver on this team will be fantasy-viable as long as Justin Herbert is quarterback. Johnston is worth a speculative add.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots (24% rostered)

Even though Hunter Henry has been one of the more consistent tight ends in the game, he's usually not considered a top fantasy option at the position. He had a quiet Week 1; he was anything but in Week 2.

Henry was the driving force of the Patriots' pass game in Week 2, going over 100 yards on the day against the Seahawks. With the Patriots' wide receivers lacking a true target hog, Henry could continue to be that driving force, even ahead of a tough divisional matchup against the Jets in Week 3. Add him if you need TE help.

Las Vegas Raiders D/ST (7% rostered)

Unless you're the Saints, scoring hasn't been high for most teams in the NFL thus far this season. That is doubly true if you're the Panthers, who have been an absolute mess on offense through two weeks.

And next, they'll take on Maxx Crosby and the Raiders in Week 3.

Not only that, but the Raiders D/ST has three consecutive plus matchups (vs. Carolina, vs. Cleveland, @ Denver) to enjoy. Las Vegas is a quality stream-and-hold.