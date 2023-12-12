Fantasy Football Bad Beats Week 14: DeAndre Hopkins leads heartbreakers

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Week 14 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 14 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

'Nuk TD heartbreaker

That late DeAndre Hopkins TD in the midst of the Titans' comeback was the nail in the coffin for @xSe7enL and hopefully not the fantasy season. Brock Purdy outdueling Patrick Mahomes in the battle of the QBs. Just like it was drawn up preseason. Major props on the Office meme. So many fantasy managers are feeling the same way after this week.

Power of Positivity

I was winning and then the Miami defense crumbled and Hopkins decided to go ham 😩 I’m in the playoffs though! pic.twitter.com/g8B6FFKX0M — Jeffrey (@jeffmez3) December 12, 2023

So @jeffmez3 has the right mindset this time of year. Yes, Hopkins may have gone ballistic to deliver the bad beat, but someone was looking at the bigger picture. It's all about making it to the playoffs, and Rocket Raccoon is going to the dance. Maybe Star-Lord can fire up "Hooked on a Feeling" during the fantasy playoffs for good luck.

Lose the defense

Was ahead until Titans late comeback took me from ahead to behind. pic.twitter.com/bA5DNDmvnw — Late Nite Storm (@latenitestorm) December 12, 2023

So Lime sHerbert (clever name) was ahead before backing into a bad beat thanks to those two late Tennessee touchdowns. And this after seeing De'Von Achane getting vultured by Raheem Mostert for a late touchdown. To @latenitestorm I offer just one bit of advice: No more defenses!

Right play, wrong outcome

Don't you hate it when your research says to play the Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle stack with the Miami D on Monday Night Football, only to have it blow up? Amigo @MNosiey played it right. Looks like Tua does need Tyreek Hill on the field after all. It was close, but probably most analysts would have recommended Tua over Justin Fields last week. For the playoffs, could be a different story. Hope you got in.

Kicking up a bad beat

Ezekiel Elliott had a resurgent game for @patrickc_16. Jayden Reed scored on MNF. Even got a meh game from Jalen Hurts by the opponent. Then looking down the matchup, and there it was: Matt Gay -2. Everyone with me now: Adios Kickers!

Careful with karma

RIP my opponent knocked him out of playoffs lol 🙏🏽DTR pic.twitter.com/WSaQ999rMc — Mikey 2 (@mikey_2_times) December 12, 2023

Delivering a bad beat to an opponent having the guts (desperation) to start Zach Wilson, and to get rewarded with a big game. Squeezing out the win in part because Dorian Thompson-Robinson got a single carry for five yards. Just be careful with the celebration @mikey_2_times. Karma's not just the guy on the Chiefs. Wink emoji.

Quite the kicker

McCarthy kicking a meaningless FG up 27 did me in ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/gCVj1lzna6 — Jose Martinez (@elpp1973) December 12, 2023

OK, so maybe it was a meaningless late field goal @elpp1973. Maybe there's only one way to explain Dallas coach Mike McCarthy sending his rookie kicker out there for 60- and 59-yard field goals before that late kick: McCarthy has Brandon Aubrey on his fantasy team.