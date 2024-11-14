Fantasy Film Room: 5 players returning from injury with massive ripple effects | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, the two react to the news that Anthony Richardson is back as the starting QB in Indy and what impact that will have on the top skill players for the Colts. The two then dive into five players returning from injury that will cause a massive ripple effect for the rest of the fantasy season.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about the Steelers offense, a new role for an old player in San Francisco and funky TE formations that are being deployed in Cincinnati. The two end the show by previewing the TNF matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

(2:00) - Anthony Richardson is QB1 in Indy (again)

(15:00) - Deep dive on CMC's return in San Francisco

(21:15) - Why Isiah Pacheco's return in KC could ignite a lethal run game

(27:45) - Why the Texans, Stroud and Tank Dell need Nico Collins back ASAP

(37:00) - Mike Evans return after the bye for the Bucs could save their offense

(42:00) - What can we expect from a 'healthy' Jordan Love after the bye?

(48:45) - Nate is nerding out about this: Steelers offense, Jauan Jennings new role in SF, Bengals TE formations

(1:11:15) - TNF preview and prop bets: Commanders vs Eagles

