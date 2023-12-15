Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Go get Brandin Podziemski

NBA: DEC 02 Warriors at Clippers LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

What had already been a strange start to the NBA season only got wackier over the last week. Injuries, suspensions, and ruts are responsible for catapulting the following five players into fantasy relevance. In addition to the handful of suggested pickups for this week, I’ve included a list of recently recommended players who remain rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues. Without further ado, here are five players to consider adding via the waiver wire.

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks (44% rostered)

With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) sidelined for at least two months, Hartenstein can be expected to continue playing most of the minutes at center for New York. Over the last three games, he’s averaging 7.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.5 minutes. If Hartenstein can keep up this level of production, he’s worth adding across all formats; scoop him up now before it’s too late. Coach Tom Thibodeau is starting Jericho Sims, and the organization recently brought back Taj Gibson, but neither development should dissuade fantasy managers in standard-sized leagues from adding Hartenstein.

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks (43% rostered)

Dallas is dealing with several injuries to perimeter players, including Kyrie Irving (heel), Josh Green (elbow) and Seth Curry (ankle). Meanwhile, Exum has come on strong lately, averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 dimes, 4.5 boards, 3.0 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 33.0 minutes over the last four contests. His shooting percentages during this recent stretch are unsustainable (67% FG and 67% 3P), but Exum may be in the process of carving out a considerable role for himself going forward. While he was only a 31% three-point shooter in his NBA career before this season, Exum made strides overseas last year and shot 39% from distance, so some of his three-point shooting is probably real. He’s worthy of consideration for short-term and speculative purposes, especially with Irving out indefinitely and Dallas having a four-game Week 9.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (35% rostered)

Kuminga has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, and it seems as though Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension will likely be a lengthy one. Furthermore, in Golden State’s first game without Green following his most recent suspension, Kuminga was called upon to start and finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three treys, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. If he ends up earning closer to 30 minutes per night while Green is sidelined, Kuminga will almost certainly be a strong pickup across all fantasy leagues.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors (29% rostered)

For now at least, Podziemski has replaced the struggling Andrew Wiggins in the Warriors’ starting lineup. The rookie shooting guard has not been a consistent contributor thus far this season. However, he has already delivered his fair share of impressive performances — and he has come on strong lately. During the last six games, Podziemski is averaging 10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 dimes, 1.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 29.2 minutes. Although he’s less experienced than Kuminga, Podziemski is a well-rounded player worth adding in most formats.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (18% rostered)

Richards has been stepping up as Charlotte’s starting center in place of Mark Williams (back), who has missed three of the last four games and is currently listed as doubtful ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Pelicans. During this recent four-game stretch, Richards has compiled serviceable averages of 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. If you need rebounds and rejections, Richards is a decent streaming option — particularly for those in deeper leagues, or for those already rostering Williams. We also saw Richards play well in extended action last year, averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes across nine starts.

