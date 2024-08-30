Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Seeking steals? One rookie tops the list of must-adds for the weekend

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Pete Crow-Armstrong #52 of the Chicago Cubs slides into home base after hitting a inside the park home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot park on August 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

September starts in two days, which means that looking at long-term player value is no longer part of the equation with your fantasy baseball waiver wire bids. Those in head-to-head leagues are batting in their playoffs, while managers in roto formats are trying to claw their way up the standings by focusing in on specific categories.

The players listed below are all ready to provide immediate assistance, even though some of them should return to the waiver wire in the next 3-10 days. The best plan is to grab a few of these men and then check this article next week for the next batch of short-term helpers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (OF, Chicago Cubs, 39%)

Crow-Armstrong was an obvious candidate to break out down the stretch, as a larger role on a Cubs team that is looking toward the future has allowed his superior speed to make a major impact. The rookie has needed just 275 at-bats to rank 16th in baseball with 26 swipes, and during August he has hit .329 with four home runs. He’s the top player to add for any roto manager who needs steals.

Ramón Urías (1B/2B/3B, Baltimore Orioles, 24%)

While the Orioles youngsters got all the attention, Urías has emerged as a key part of their lineup. The 30-year-old has posted an .866 OPS in the second half, and he is showing more power than usual this month by going deep five times. The main reason to add Urías for a few days is his upcoming schedule, as he will play his next six games against two of the worst pitching staffs in baseball (Rockies, White Sox), with the first three contests coming at offense-inducing Coors Field.

Jeff McNeil (2B/OF, New York Mets, 34%)

McNeil has been on fire since the All-Star break, batting .304 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs scored in 34 games. And his hot streak should continue, thanks to a favorable upcoming schedule. New York’s next three series will come against the White Sox (last in second half ERA), Red Sox (29th in second half ERA), Reds (25th in second half ERA) and Blue Jays (18th in second half ERA). The icing on the cake is that all but two of the team’s next 12 games are scheduled to take place against right-handed starters, which best suits the lefty-swinging McNeil.

Miguel Amaya (C, Chicago Cubs, 29%)

Amaya has quietly been one of the best hitters at his premium position in the second half, batting .337 with a .929 OPS. Sure, the 25-year-old has benefited from a .348 BABIP, but he deserves credit for striking out just 10 times in 90 plate appearances. I mentioned D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo in this article last week, and Amaya now joins Del Castillo as the top best waiver wire options for managers who have been working with an uninspiring catcher.

José Quintana (SP, New York Mets, 19%)

Quintana is an average starter at best (4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 106:54 K:BB ratio), and I’m not here to make a case for his skill set. But the left-hander will make a start tomorrow against the 31-104 White Sox, which is good enough to make him a streamer in most leagues. He could be an unlikely hero for those who are in a close playoff matchup in a head-to-head league.

Osvaldo Bido (SP/RP, Oakland A’s, 43%)

Bido has enjoyed a brilliant five-start stretch in August that includes a 1.55 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP. The right-hander still struggles with his control at times, but he has solid swing-and-miss skills and is a terrific option for an upcoming two-start week. Bido will open the week at home against a strikeout-prone Mariners offense that ranks 26th in runs scored and wrap it up with a decent matchup against the Tigers. Those matchups and relief pitcher eligibility combine to make Bido a must-roster player in head-to-head leagues.

Simeon Woods Richardson (SP, Minnesota Twins, 19%)

Woods Richardson is coming off a poor outing against Atlanta (4.2 IP, 4 ER) but had allowed just five runs over 17 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the right-hander has logged solid fantasy stats (3.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) and a 102:38 K:BB ratio in his rookie year. Woods Richardson will be among the most coveted two-start options next week, as he opens the scoring period with a favorable matchup against a Rays offense that ranks 28th in runs scored. His second start against the red-hot Royals will be much more challenging.

Edwin Uceta (RP, Tampa Bay Rays, 27%)

Uceta isn’t the Rays closer, but he is the best reliever on a team that doesn’t have a closer right now. The Rays are famous for frustrating fantasy managers with their reliever usage, and with Pete Fairbanks on the IL, the club has predictably opted for a ninth-inning committee. Uceta is in the mix, and with eye-popping stats (0.84 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 42:5 K:BB ratio), he is the best candidate if the club were to settle on one man. For now, he will continue to help fantasy teams with their ratios while occasionally picking up a win or save (two wins, one save since August 18).