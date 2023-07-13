Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Top waiver wire pickups to add ahead of return to action

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - JULY 9: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Comerica Park on July 9, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

With the All-Star break behind us, it’s time for fantasy managers to return to diligent work toward climbing up their standings. And plenty of matchups this weekend could lead to an immediate move. For managers in a hurry, my top waiver wire recommendations are listed directly below this paragraph. Those with some time can keep reading for detailed explanations of the pitching matchups that are known at this time.

Players to add (Yahoo roster rate in parentheses)

Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers (52%)

Skubal has posted an 11:2 K:BB ratio across eight scoreless innings in two starts since coming off the IL on July 4. He also logged a 3.52 ERA (2.90 FIP) and a 1.16 WHIP across 117.2 innings last season and would have been a mid-round mixed-league pick if he had been healthy. Skubal will be rostered in virtually every league by the end of July.

Luke Raley, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (60%)

Remarkably, Raley remains on waivers in 40% of leagues despite having already accumulated 15 homers and nine steals. At the very least, the lefty slugger is someone you want in your lineup for a trio of matchups against ineffective Royals righties this weekend.

Christopher Sanchez, SP/RP, Philadelphia Phillies (9%)

I’m not ready to recommend Sanchez for shallow leagues, but he deserves attention in 12-team formats after producing a 2.84 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a 22:4 K:BB ratio in five starts this season. The left-hander will start the Phillies' second-half opener with a matchup against a Padres lineup that has been average against southpaws before facing a Brewers lineup early next week that ranks 26th in baseball vs. lefties.

Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof, C/1B and 2B, Oakland A’s (10%, 2%)

The A’s are calling up two of their top-three prospects on Friday, and there is certainly plenty of playing time available on the team’s unproductive lineup. Soderstrom is unlikely to hit for average right away but had already ripped 20 round-trippers this season and could contribute in two-catcher leagues right away. The 21-year-old’s ability to play first base should help him stay in the regular lineup.

Gelof hit .304 with 12 homers and 20 steals in Triple-A this year, flashing the diverse skill set that fantasy managers covet. He is worth a bench spot in some 12-team leagues.

Matchups to Target

Yankees @ Rockies

The Yankees offense has sputtered in recent weeks but could have a temporary hot streak when they travel to hitter-friendly Coors Field to face a Rockies staff that ranks last in baseball with a 6.35 home ERA. Anthony Volpe (63% rostered) could continue his recent surge, while Harrison Bader (37%) belongs in many lineups. In deeper formats, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7%) is someone to watch, depending on how often he finds his name on the lineup card.

Despite the offense-inducing environment, I would avoid Rockies hitters, as they will face a tough task with Carlos Rodón (Friday) and Gerrit Cole (Sunday).

Rays @ Royals

The lowly Royals will start the second half by deploying three right-handed starters with an ERA of 5.80 or higher. Luke Raley (60%) is a must-start player in all leagues, as is Josh Lowe (79%). This may also be an opportunity for lefty slugger Brandon Lowe (35%) to get on track after an injury-plagued first half.

Padres @ Phillies

Although the list of starting pitchers comprises a fairly talented group, hitters on the Padres and Phillies will be solid volume plays by virtue of being the only two teams to play four games from Friday to Sunday. Beyond the San Diego superstars, Ha-Seong Kim (68%) can be added in most shallow leagues he's available. From Philadelphia, Alec Bohm (78%) and Bryson Stott (77%) should be streamed in shallow leagues.

Giants @ Pirates

San Francisco should score plenty of runs against a trio of Pittsburgh starters who each own an ERA over 4.40. My favorite streamers in this series are a pair of catchers, Patrick Bailey (21%) and Blake Sabol (7%). Surprisingly, they have been two of San Francisco's top-3 fantasy hitters over the past 30 days.

Matchups to Avoid

Dodgers @ Mets

The Dodgers' productive offense could be somewhat muted when they face three effective right-handed starters this weekend. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith will need to remain active, but the rest of the team should spend the weekend on benches or waiver wires.

Tigers @ Mariners

Detroit will take their unproductive lineup into T-Mobile Park, which is widely considered the toughest venue on hitters and will face a tough trio of right-handed starters. I would bench every Detroit hitter in leagues of 12 teams or less.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Brayan Bello @ CHC (Friday, 70)

Kyle Bradish vs. MIA (Sunday, 58)

Ranger Suárez vs. SD (Saturday, 49)

JP France @ LAA (Friday, 36)

Christopher Sanchez vs. SD (Friday, 9)

Michael Lorenzen @ SEA (Saturday, 16)

Kutter Crawford @ CHC (Sunday, 7)

Ben Lively vs. MIL (Sunday, 15)

Dean Kremer vs. MIA (Friday, 33)

Reese Olson @ SEA (Sunday, 4)

Gavin Williams @ TEX (Saturday, 39)

Kolby Allard vs. CWS (Sunday, 11)

Seth Lugo @ PHI (Sunday, 34)

Ross Stripling vs. PIT (Friday, 15)

Kyle Gibson vs. MIA (Saturday, 43)

Tanner Bibee @ TEX (Sunday, 55)