Falcons, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich receive massive fines from NFL over Shedeur Sanders prank call

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Atlanta Falcons 15th pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The NFL came down hard on the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after his son prank called Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. The league fined the Falcons $250,000 and also fined Ulbrich $100,000 for the incident, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ulbrich's son, Jax, used his dad's iPad to get Sanders' phone number. Jax then pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and told Sanders he was about to be drafted by the franchise.

This story will be updated.

