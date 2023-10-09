Falcons' camera angle of Bijan Robinson TD is 'Madden' come to real life

Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Real life or the "Madden" video game? You might not know on first glance of the Atlanta Falcons' overhead angle of Bijan Robinson's touchdown from Sunday.

It's definitely art. The Falcons posted a video of Robinson scoring, with some great editing to make his play even more dramatic. Robinson takes a moment to secure the shovel pass, briefly going behind the back, then he gathered it, juked a defender and scored. It was a great play in a big 21-19 Falcons win over the Houston Texans.

If you've played or even seen the "Madden" video game, the Falcons' video looks like a freaky and fun simulation.

The Falcons play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the best and most modern stadiums in American sports. It has a roof and they've been able to do some cool camera angles from it. The Falcons also have Robinson, one of the most exciting rookies in the NFL who is able to make opposing defenders look bad with his array of moves.

The combination resulted in a video that was so good it didn't even look real.