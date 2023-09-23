F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen on pole for Japanese Grand Prix by nearly half a second; full starting grid

After a disastrous — by their lofty standards — weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen won a rain-soaked race at Suzuka last year and clinched his second straight F1 world drivers' championship in the process. Despite coming off his worst finish — fifth at Marina Bay — since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen is once again the overwhelming favorite.

Ferrari will be energized coming off a stellar weekend, McLaren is suddenly resurgent and Mercedes have steadily improved over the course of the season, but will any of that be enough to topple Red Bull again?

Here’s everything you need to know for the Japanese Grand Prix:

Japanese Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Friday1:55-3 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday1:55-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m. (Sunday): Pre-race show (ESPN)

Sunday1-3 a.m.: Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course (3.608-mile, 18-turn permanent facility) in Mie Prefecture, JapanRace length: 53 laps for 191.05 milesLap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton, 2019)Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium) C3 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

🇯🇵 #JapaneseGP preview



⚠️ High lateral and vertical loads

Top drivers and best bets for the Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen once again enters as the overwhelming favorite, according to BetMGM. Oddsmakers are apparently unfazed by his record-setting 10-race win streak getting snapped in Singapore last weekend and speculation about new technical directives being the reason for Red Bull's dip in performance at Marina Bay. Sergio Perez has the next-best odds at 11-to-1.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen -350Sergio Perez +1100Lando Norris +1400

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some bets he likes for Suzuka, including both McLarens to finish in the points (-250), last week's winner Carlos Sainz to finish in the top six (-225) and Lewis Hamilton to score a second straight podium (+175).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 374 2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223 3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 180 4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 170 5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 142 6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 123 7. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 129 8. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 97 9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47 10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 4511. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 42 12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 36 13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21 14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9 15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6 16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4 17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3 18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3 19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2 20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 021. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0 22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariLiam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix weather

The forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain for Friday's practice sessions but dry, partly cloudy conditions for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race. Should rain wipe out FP2 — when teams conduct qualifying simulations and collect long run data — we could be in for a jumbled grid. Otherwise, expect Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren to be at the top, likely in that order.