Ex-Ohio State and Penn State WR Julian Fleming seriously injured in fatal ATV crash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 23: Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming (3) warms up before the college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on November 23rd, 2024, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Ohio State and Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming was seriously injured and Alyssa Boyd was killed in an ATV crash on Friday in Pennsylvania.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, Fleming was driving and Boyd was a passenger on the ATV when they collided with a deer that had jumped into the roadway in front of them just after 8 p.m.

"Neither of the occupants were wearing safety equipment," the report said. "The operator of the ATV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. The passenger sustained extensive injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A recently deceased deer was located on scene consistent with damage observed on the ATV."

Boyd was 23 years old. Per multiplereports, she was Fleming's girlfriend.

Fleming, 24, played four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season. He had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in his time with the Buckeyes and had 14 grabs for 176 yards and a score in 2024 with the Nittany Lions. His most productive college football season came in 2022 when he had 34 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns. He was third on the team in receiving TDs that season behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Fleming was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020 and is a native of Pennsylvania. He was the No. 14 player in the country, the No. 1 wide receiver in his class and also the top recruit in the state when he committed to the Buckeyes in May of 2019.