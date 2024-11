Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 26: Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on August 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Braves defeated the Twins 10-6. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Former Braves All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud has a new home.

d'Arnaud has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to join the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.

d'Arnaud joins the Angels after a five-year stint in Atlanta that included an All-Star bid in 2022.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.