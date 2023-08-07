Everything you need to know about QBs this fantasy season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. But first, we have a very special guest make a surprise appearance at the beginning of the show to share an important message and tease what's ahead for the pod during football season.

Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the QB preview but before diving into the signal-callers, the two react to the three-game suspension handed down by the league to Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The two discuss all fantasy angles of the decision and what to make of the Saints RB room.

For positional preview week we break up the position into four conversations: Wide angle view, identify candidates that can make the leap, biggest players we disagree on and then we end the show with Matt and his co-host picking ‘their guy’ for 2023.

While Harmon and Del Don agree on most QBs ADPs and rankings a serious divide takes place between a handful of polarizing QBs in 2023.

0:15 - A special surprise and guest :)

9:00 - Positional Preview week is here!

10:00 - Fantasy implications of Alvin Kamara's 3-game suspension

14:40 - Return of the Mack? Cards sign vet RB

16:05 - 2023 QB fantasy postional preview

16:15 - Wide angle view of the QB postion in 2023

22:20 - To wait or not wait on drafting a QB...

25:40 - Biggest observations about the consensus top 10 QBs

31:25 - QB candidates to make the leap in 2023

44:20 - Matt and Dalton's biggest disagreements at QB position

56:30 - "Our Guy" in 2023

