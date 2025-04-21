Even while 'struggling,' Mets star Juan Soto is still elite

New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) strikes out looking during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

When a player is as talented as Juan Soto, even his “down” moments generate headlines. On the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," hosts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dove into the ongoing conversation around Soto’s performance thus far for the 2025 New York Mets — and let’s just say both hosts think the concern about Soto is seriously overblown.

The Soto 'slump' that isn’t

For Mets fans who might be worried about Soto after a slightly “slow” start, just pause and look at the numbers. As Mintz points out, “Do you know what his OPS+ is right now? … It’s 137.”

Shusterman echoes the sentiment, highlighting how baseball discourse tends to exaggerate any little blip for stars such as Soto: “When we’re talking about these tiny April samples … superstars all over the place have 60 OPS+ through the first [few weeks]. They're, like, actively crap, [but] you know, doesn't happen with [Soto]. It doesn't exist. He's on base too often. And that's why, you know, [he has the] highest floor in baseball.”

The bottom line: Even while Mets Twitter wrings its hands, Soto is producing at a rate that’s 37% better than league average. That kind of “struggle” would be a career year for most big leaguers.

As Mintz says, “That's why Juan Soto is different. … The struggle, the strife, the worry is about a guy who is 37% better than the average hitter.”

Superstar standards and perspective

What Mintz and Shusterman are saying is that the conversation around Soto is more about expectations than reality. “Pretty bad for Juan Soto, but this is why Juan Soto is different,” Mintz deadpans.

They also offer a dose of long-term context, pointing out that last year, Aaron Judge looked “like a bad dude” for a month, posting a .674 OPS through 22 games. Hot and cold streaks come for everyone, but the truth is that Soto’s “lows” are higher than most players’ highs. What sets Soto apart, according to the hosts, is not just his power but also his ability to reach base and avoid prolonged hitting droughts.

So if you’re tuning in to Mets games or scrolling through social media and see worried takes about Soto, take it from "Baseball Bar-B-Cast:" There’s nothing to stress about.

“Juan Soto — he’ll be just fine. I wouldn't be too concerned about him,” Shusterman concludes.

The real takeaway? Enjoy the show, and take some time to appreciate the player.

