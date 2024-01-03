Elections 2024: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next

It may be hard to believe but the first votes of the 2024 election cycle are less than two weeks away, when Republicans will cast their votes in the Iowa caucuses to pick who they think should take on President Biden in the fall.

Then it’s on to New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan, followed by Super Tuesday. And before you know it, it will be summer, when both parties hold their conventions. And after the presidential debates — which are still on the schedule despite former President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to participate in the GOP primary ones — it will be Election Day.

Here are just some of the key dates in the 2024 political calendar, many of which are subject to change.

2024 election calendar

• Jan. 10: CNN debate in Iowa

CNN will host the year's first presidential primary debate in Des Moines just five days before the Iowa caucuses. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley currently meet CNN's qualification of a 10% polling average in the Hawkeye State. (Trump has already said he won't participate and will instead take part in a Fox News town hall.)

• Jan. 15: Iowa GOP caucuses

Balloting begins at 8 p.m. ET. Trump is the prohibitive favorite, though you may recall he was beaten by Ted Cruz in 2016.

• Jan. 18: ABC News GOP debate in New Hampshire

• Jan. 21: CNN GOP debate in New Hampshire

• Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

The Granite State has had the first primary in the nation since 1920.

• Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic primary

• Feb. 6-8: Nevada primary and caucuses

• Feb. 13: Long Island special election

Voters in New York's Third Congressional District will pick a successor to George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December following a scathing House Ethics Committee report that concluded he "blatantly stole from his campaign." The candidates are former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who won the seat in 2022 before leaving to run for governor, and Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip.

• Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary

• Feb. 27: Michigan primary

• March 4: Trump’s Jan. 6 trial

As of now, March 4 is the trial start date for the federal election interference case against Trump. The former president's lawyers have sought to delay the trial until after the election.

• March 5: Super Tuesday

More than a third of all GOP delegates will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday, as 15 states — Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont — and one territory (American Samoa) will hold their primaries or caucuses. Trump is not on the ballot in Colorado or Maine, where election officials declared him ineligible due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump is appealing the Maine ruling, and the case could land in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Conventions

• July 15-18: Republican National Convention

The event will be held in Milwaukee, which hosted the 2020 Democratic National Convention during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Aug. 19-22: Democratic National Convention

The event will be held in Chicago, which has hosted 11 previous Democratic conventions — most recently in 1996, when Bill Clinton and Al Gore were nominated for reelection. It was also the site of the disastrous 1968 Democratic convention, which was held in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy and marred by riots and civil unrest.

Debates

• Sept. 16: First presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has scheduled three presidential debates, the first on Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, as well as a vice presidential debate in late September.

• Sept. 25: Vice presidential debate

The lone sanctioned vice presidential debate will take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25.

• Oct. 1: Second presidential debate

The second presidential debate will take place at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Oct. 1.

• Oct. 9: Third presidential debate

The third and final presidential debate will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9, less than a month from Election Day.

• Nov. 5: Election Day

• Dec. 17: Deadline for electors to cast their votes

This was a routine, unremarkable ritual of U.S. democracy until the 2020 election — and the events that followed.