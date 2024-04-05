Earthquake rattles Northeast U.S.

An earthquake rattled the Northeastern U.S. on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 4.8 magnitude quake was centered near Lebanon, N.J., west of New York City, at a depth of 1 kilometer, and could be felt as far away as Connecticut and upstate New York.

Many New York City residents took to social media to report feeling their apartments shaking, but there were no initial reports of damage, the city's fire department said.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.