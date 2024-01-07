Eagles punter caught in mid-flop by Giants defender

As any soccer player can tell you, the art of flopping is a delicate one. Flop too much and you just get laughed at. Flop too little, and you won't draw the flag you're seeking. Worst of all? Getting caught mid-flop. That's just cringeworthy for everyone involved.

The Eagles' Braden Mann attempted to get a little theatrical on Sunday afternoon, and it was a wise idea, backed up almost at his own end zone. But you can't do a full-on flop if you can't hit the turf, and the Giants' Cam Brown made sure that Mann's act never hit Broadway:

Eagles punter tried to flop and Cam Brown held him up so he couldn't do the dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/jY7JEhTouq — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 7, 2024

You can see Mann beginning the arm-whirl when Brown first hits him, and if Brown hadn't grabbed Mann around the waist, this would've been a roughing-the-punter flag. But the official standing right at the goal line just looks on impassively, the flag remaining firmly unthrown.

Philadelphia struggled mightily against the Giants in the first half, going down 24-0 and looking utterly unlike the team that had posted a 10-1 record earlier in the season. Mann's flop was just a symptom of a much larger problem.

The Eagles have struggled in the season's final weeks, and will need a lot more than just artful punting performances to succeed in the playoffs.