Eagles fans turn kelly green jersey release into 'basically a tailgate'

Randall Cunningham Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham runs with the ball for a 45-yard gain against the Washington Redskins during first quarter action in Philadelphia, Nov. 9, 1987. Cunningham ran for 80-yards and passed for 268 yards to lead the Eagles to a 31-27 victory. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) (Amy Sancetta/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans lined up for hours outside Lincoln Financial Field on Monday morning to be the first to get the team's new kelly green throwback alternate jerseys. And whenever Eagles fans gather in a group, they can't help but answer nature's primal call: throw a tailgate. So that's what they did. They turned a checkout line into "basically a tailgate."

Eagles fans have been waiting for years and years for the return of these classic 1990s uniforms. They've been saving their money for this occasion as well, since it looked like Black Friday inside the Eagles Pro Shop.

So are these jerseys worth all the hype? Or are Eagles fans simply acting out of sleep deprivation (they began lining up before 4 a.m.) and football withdrawal? Let's take a look.

They also released a hype video, which has no business being so good considering it's a hype video for a jersey.

When you get DJ Jazzy Jeff to narrate your jersey release video, it's no wonder that fans would choose to miss a vital medical procedure so they can get first crack at buying one of those babies.

You can see the uniforms in action during two games in the upcoming season: Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

