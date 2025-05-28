Dodgers overtaken as NL leaders, plus mailbag questions, baseball crying & more | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Have the Dodgers lost their claim as the best team in baseball? After a few rough weeks, they are no longer in the lead of the National League. Jake is on the road this week, visiting Jordan in Cleveland where the Dodgers are facing the Guardians and so far have taken two of three. The guys give a live report from what they’ve seen so far as the defending champs visit northeast Ohio.

You have questions and we have answers! Jake and Jordan reach into the mailbag to discuss a few fan questions including about bullpen phones, players announcing they are joining Team USA & more.

According to Tom Hanks, there’s no crying in baseball. It seems Jake is not the only person that disagrees with this sentiment. The guys discuss tears on the infield, a walk-off grand slam, animals on the field at a ball game and more news from around the league.

Join us for this mid-week edition of Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(3:02) - Dodgers update from Cleveland

(20:40) - Guardians update

(25:42) - Mailbag

(42:14) - Around the league

(44:38) - Ronny Simon tears

(48:39) - Christian Yelich

(51:13) - Bryce Harper hit

(53:31) - Animals on the field

