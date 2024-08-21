In DNC speech, Alsobrooks praises Harris as a 'superbad district attorney'

Angela Alsobrooks, the Democratic Senate nominee in Maryland and a longtime friend of Vice President Kamala Harris, got delegates at the Democratic National Convention chanting that “we are not going back” after delivering a rousing speech Tuesday night about Harris’s prosecutorial record and their 14-year relationship.

“I’ve always been inspired by women like my grandmother, women who imagine a better future and then have the grit to make it a reality,” said Alsobrooks. “One of them is a friend, a mentor and a role model. That woman is Kamala Harris. Let me tell you about the Kamala I know.”

Alsobrooks met Harris after embracing some of the then San Francisco district attorney's policy approaches on crime. At the time, in 2009, Alsobrooks was also seeking a state's attorney office in Maryland.

She praised Harris as a “superbad district attorney” who could hold violent criminals accountable while also pursuing programs to end recidivism.

“Crime went down and economic growth went up,” Alsobrooks said. “Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets. Come November, with your help, she’ll keep one out of the Oval Office.”

Alsobrooks is running against former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of Trump's more prominent GOP critics. If she wins, she would be the first Black senator to represent Maryland and one of the only Black women in the Senate. (California's Laphonza Butler is not seeking reelection this year, and Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester is also seeking the U.S. Senate in Delaware.)

Harris herself was the second Black woman to be elected to the Senate, in 2016.

➕ Read more

Alsobrooks addresses Democrats in Chicago as she seeks to become Maryland's first Black senator. "Alsobrooks' prominent presence at the Chicago convention, where many Democrats in tough races aren't eager to be seen, speaks to how unique her race is in this year's Senate landscape." [CNN]

Angela Alsobrooks began her Senate run as an underdog. She's hoping it ends by making history. "There is a certain unflappable quality about Alsobrooks, a quiet confidence that seems to stem from the nurturing environment in which she was raised, a 'quintessential American family' with loving parents and an older sister." [NBC News]

Larry Hogan agrees to Angela Alsobrooks' preferred debate in US Senate race. "The debate is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Maryland Public Television station studios in Owings Mills, according to a June invitation and subsequent emails obtained by The Baltimore Sun earlier this month." [Baltimore Sun]

I'm running to become Maryland's next US senator. There are 'no days off,' but it's critical for me to understand the voters I hope to represent. "As a first-time statewide candidate, it took a lot of effort to really raise my name recognition. And again, the model that we used was person-to-person contact." [Business Insider]

Angela Alsobrooks talks Kamala Harris, Senate race."Politicians talk about themselves. Leaders talk about others, and you will notice that Kamala Harris has been focused on the American people." [WTTG]