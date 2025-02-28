Devin Booker reportedly 'shocked' after Suns coach Mike Budenholzer asked him to talk less on the court

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball ahead of Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on February 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

If you've noticed Devin Booker being a little quieter on the court recently, there might be a reason why. Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer reportedly "shocked" Booker with a request to talk less during games, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Per Haynes, Budenholzer called the star Suns guard into his office a few weeks ago to tell him that he was "being too vocal" on the court and during huddles, and asked him to "tone it down" in order to let the coach speak.

The report puts into context the comments that Booker made after the Suns' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, where the guard advocated for "constant communication" as something that Phoenix has been missing.

When asked postgame about his frustration with not executing the game plan, Booker said it's "been the story of the season thus far."

"It could be fixed with just a little bit more talking," Booker said. "(When) things get tough, we get quiet as a team, and from my experience and from what I've seen, that's not the way to get through it."

Booker said that he wants everybody to be on the same page on the court.

"It's ongoing communication. I'd rather two people say the wrong thing to each other out there than nobody talk at all," he added. "It's like any job or any group project that you do — you have to do it together."

When asked if he felt he could have done anything to improve, Booker deflected some of that responsibility. The 28-year-old guard netted 36 points in the loss, leading both teams in scoring.

"Yeah, I always look at myself first," Booker said, then paused. "But I also talk a lot."

Booker has spent his entire NBA career in Phoenix, and has long been the core of the team. He is currently averaging 26.4 points per game — second on the team behind Kevin Durant, who is averaging 26.9 — plus 6.8 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

With Thursday's loss, the Suns are now 27-32, and have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Phoenix faces the 16-43 Pelicans again at home on Friday.