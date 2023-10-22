Deshaun Watson leaves Colts-Browns game after head bounces off turf

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after the back of his head bounced off the turf.

The injury too place in the second quarter on a third-down play. Watson was under pressure from the Colts pass rush and threw an incomplete pass downfield. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo hit Watson as he released the ball. Watson landed on his back, and the back of his helmet hit the turf.

The Browns punted on their next snap, and Watson went into the sideline medical tent. After the Browns forced a turnover on the next Colts possession, back up P.J. Walker led Cleveland's offense back on the field.