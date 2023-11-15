Deshaun Watson out for season as Browns QB needs surgery on fractured shoulder

NFL: NOV 12 Browns at Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field following the Cleveland Browns game versus the Baltimore Ravens on November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season with a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

From the Browns:

Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

This story will be updated.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!