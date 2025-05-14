Derrick Henry agrees to historic two-year, $30 million extension with Ravens after leading NFL in rushing TDs

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Baltimore Ravens don't expect Derrick Henry to slow down any time soon. The running back reportedly signed a two-year, $30 million extension to remain with the franchise, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal will pay Henry an average salary of $15 million per season, a record for a running back over 30. Henry will be guaranteed $25 million as part of the deal.

In his first season with the Ravens, the 31-year-old Henry rushed for 1,921 yards. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL.

This story will be updated.

