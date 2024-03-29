Dejounte Murray sinks Celtics with 44 points on 44 shots, including game-winner in OT

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks hits the game-winning basket against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during overtime at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

It wasn't efficient.

But Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray sunk the Boston Celtics Thursday night with a 44-point effort including the game-winner in the final second of overtime. The shot matched his field-goal tally with point total as he needed 44 field-goal attempts to reach the lofty total.

Atlanta started its final possession trailing, 122-121 after Jaylen Brown secured the Celtics lead with a jumper on the other end. Murray took the inbounds pass at halfcourt and faced one-on-one coverage from five-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday.

He dribbled to the top of the key then pulled up for a jumper with Holiday's hand in his face. The go-ahead bucket sank through the net with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

The shot marked a career high for Murray, who's taken over as Atlanta's lead option with Trae Young sidelined by a finger injury. The Hawks improved to 34-39 to pull within one game of the Chicago Bulls for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Murray's 44 shot attempts were the fifth-most in an NBA game since 1984 and the most since Russell Westbrook attempted 44 shots in 2016.

Murray finished the game with 44 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He shot 18 of 44 from the floor including a 6-of-19 from 3-point range. He hit both of his free throws.

